Three site plans will be considered Tuesday by the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission.
The commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St. Social distancing will be in place at the meeting, and anyone who feels comfortable doing so is encouraged to wear a mask. The boardroom is limited to no more than 50 occupants at any one time.
One of the site plans on the agenda is for Top Choice BBQ at 9191 W. Main St., where the food truck is currently located.
Another site plan is for Greeneville Oil & Petroleum at 860 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. The planning commission gave approval for the construction of a storage building at the site earlier this year.
A site plan for parking lot improvements at Tusculum View Elementary School will also be considered. A project to expand the parking lot at Tusculum View to help ease congestion issues, particularly at the end of the school day, was approved a few months ago by the Greeneville Board of Education.
In other business, the commission will consider the abandonment of a right-of-way to close Bitner Street, a named right-of-way that is not on the town’s road list. The street is off of West Andrew Johnson Highway.
Three property plats will also be considered: the Christopher Higgins property on Mays Street, the Michael and Patricia Rubley property at 910 Lick Hollow Road and the Charles Allen Company property at 930 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.