The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission will consider conceptual approval for a plat and site plan of a property for Ballad’s Strong Futures program during its meeting Tuesday.
The Greeneville Planning Commission will meet Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.
The proposed site for the new Strong Futures facility is located at 801 E. McKee St., next to the current Laughlin Healthcare Center facility.
Strong Futures, an addiction rehabilitation program for mothers with children, is currently located on the fourth floor of the former Takoma Hospital building off Asheville Highway, which is now owned by Greene County.
Ballad is currently leasing the fourth floor of the former Takoma Hospital building for up to three years for the use and occupancy of the Strong Futures program. Ballad is paying Greene County a total of $500,000 for the rental of the floor for the three-year term.
The Planning Commission will consider concept approval for a plat and site plan showing the subdivision of the Laughlin Healthcare Center property at 801 East McKee St.
The proposed subdivision is intended to create two parcels. The first parcel will contain the existing Laughlin Healthcare facility. The second parcel will contain proposed buildings and a parking lot to house the Strong Futures program.
However, the commission will have to contend with the issue of road frontage regulations in considering the plat concept.
According to the agenda packet from the Greeneville Planning Department, the issue that needs to be resolved before the project moves forward concerns the required road frontage that a newly subdivided parcel must have.
The minimum road frontage required is 40 feet, and due to the current configuration of the existing parcel, obtaining the road frontage from East Mckee Street is not possible.
Two solutions to the issue are outlined in the agenda packet.
“A possible solution to the issue is for a section of the existing entrance to the health care facility be brought up to city standards for streets and that section then dedicated to the town as a public street,” the agenda says. “Another solution is to use an existing fifty-foot right-of way from the Hunter Ridge Subdivision.”
A decision on the road frontage situation will need to be addressed before continuation of the site development.