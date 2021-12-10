The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission will consider giving final approval to the design of a new residential subdivision when it meets on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building located at 110 N. College St.
The commission will consider final approval of phases one, two, and three of a single-family residential subdivision development located at 389 North Rufe Taylor Road known as Greene City. The current zoning of the parcel is B-4 (Arterial) Business and is being developed under Planned Unit Development (PUD) guidelines using the individually owned single family residential lots designation.
Conceptual approval for the development was granted by the planning commission on Nov. 10, 2020, and preliminary approval was granted on Aug. 10.
The commission will also discuss the possible rezoning of property located adjacent to the downtown B-2 (Central) Business district.
The parcels involved are bound by West Summer Street on the south, Norfolk Southern railroad tracks on the west, West Church Street on the north and North Cutler Street on the east. This discussion would be to judge the commission’s interest with moving forward with a possible rezoning. These properties were identified for rezoning by the previous planning directors.
A 30-minute training session will also be provided for those commissioners still in need of training hours. The only two members that have their required four hours of training are Anita Ricker and Lindy Riley. This training session will allow Planning Director Randy Davenport to certify that all commission members have their required training for the year.