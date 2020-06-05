A portion of the Towne Crossing development will be considered for rezoning Tuesday by the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission.
The planning commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is a request to rezone two parcels of the Town Crossing Development, owned by Bewley Properties, Inc., to B-4 arterial business.
The largest of the parcels, 14.61 acres, contains the AMC Town Crossing 8 movie theater on West Andrew Johnson Highway and stretches from a driveway on West Church Street to behind the site where the new Eastman Credit Union Branch is being constructed.
That property is currently zoned both R-3 medium density residential and B-4.
A second parcel to be rezoned is a small parcel on Black Oak Street adjacent to the rear of the larger parcel. It is currently zoned R-3.
In other business, the planning commission will consider five plats:
- a redivision of the Pruitt Road Subdivision along North Pruitt Road in the town’s urban growth boundary
- the division of lot 3 of the L.G. Bird (Zhihua Deng property) at 435 E. Bernard Ave.
- redivision of lots 1-5 and 6A of the Freshour property, Section 2, at 189 Liberty Way
- a plat of the Bufford and Phyllis Cobble and Dianna Thompson properties (lots 112 and 113) at 612 S. Main St., and
- replat of the Sharon Jones and Gus B. Grindstead properties at 109 Johnson St.