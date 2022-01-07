The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission will meet Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building located at 110 N. College Street.
Among items on the agenda is the election of a vice-chair for the commission. Former vice-chairman Bob King is not eligible to remain a member of the commission due to living outside the city limits of Greeneville.
The commission will also hear a presentation from developers of the Greene City subdivision project. The developers of Greene City, located on North Rufe Taylor Road, are requesting a change to zoning regulations to allow for lot sizes and widths smaller than what is currently allowed under subdivision and zoning regulations.
A presentation of their request will be made by representatives of the developers.
The Greeneville Board of Zoning Appeals will meet after the Planning Commission to consider a zoning variance request to the rear setback line for the placement of a single-family residential unit on a parcel of land located at 285 New Hope Road.