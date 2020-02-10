The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission faces a short agenda when it meets Tuesday.
The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is consideration of plats for the dedication of public road right of way at 145 Wilson Hill Road within Greeneville’s urban growth boundary, for the Hazel Scott property along Snapps Ferry Road within the town’s urban growth boundary, and division of the Luke Goddard property at 403 and 405 E. Cutler St.
Also on the agenda is consideration of a recommendation of a signal system evaluation, optimization and communications master plan to the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.