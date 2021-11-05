At Tuesday’s meeting of the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission, Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport will discuss changes related to the commission transitioning from a regional to municipal planning commission.
The commission will also consider preliminary and final approval for a plot plan showing a change in traffic circulation and parking to accommodate a drive-thru window for Hix BBQ located at 1245 East Andrew Johnson Highway at its next meeting Tuesday morning.
The Greeneville Planning Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Board Room of the Greenville Light and Power Building at 110 N. College St.