The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission will work through a lengthy agenda on Tuesday dealing with possible annexation, rezoning and a new business.
The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College Street.
The Planning Commission will consider granting final approval for a site plan showing the construction of a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru development located at 1595 E. Andrew Johnson Highway on the property of the former Long John Silver’s restaurant. The proposed site plan includes a 664 square-foot building with drive-thru service only and associated parking for employees.
The Planning Commission will consider granting final approval for a site plan showing the construction of three pickle ball courts and a 20-foot by 20-foot pavilion on the Greene County YMCA property located on Y Street. The site is located on an existing gravel parking lot.
The Planning Commission will consider a recommendation to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the rezoning of two parcels of land located at 1736 Old Tusculum Road. The property is currently zoned R-1 Low Density Residential per the Town of Greeneville Zoning Designation Map. The request is to change the current zoning to R-4 High Density Residential.
The property adjoins via an Old Tusculum Road right-of-way the Greeneville Community Hospital property which is zoned R-4 High Density Residential and therefore could be considered for the requested new zoning district.
The stated use for the property, if the rezoning is approved, is for potential medical or business offices or multi-family residential units, according to the meeting agenda.
Any rezoning must be considered by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, as well.
The commission will also consider a recommendation to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the approval of the plan of services and the annexation of parcels of land located on the Baileyton Road, Whitehouse Road and the Greeneville Municipal Airport. Formal request has been made by the owners of the properties and all properties are located within the urban growth boundary of the Town of Greeneville. A map will be presented at the planning commission meeting to more clearly identify the parcels requested to be annexed.
According to the agenda, a meeting of the Design Review Committee was held in person in February to discuss all aspects of the proposed annexation. All departments of the town responded that there would be no issues with being able to annex these properties and provide the services outlined in the plan of services document.
If approved, the recommendation will be passed along to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the form of a resolution for annexation and plan of services approval and then a resolution to set the date and time of a public hearing on the request. If the Board of Mayor and Alderman approves, the annexation becomes effective immediately.
Additionally, the Planning Commission will consider granting approval for a plat showing 67 lots in the Greene City subdivision development located at 389 N. Rufe Taylor Road. These lots are part of the first phase of the Greene City Development that previously received site plan approval by the Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission.
According to the meeting agenda, the approval is subject to all required items being provided, including as-built survey, signed storm water maintenance agreement, certification of the engineer for construction per approved plans and a cash bond or binding letter of credit.
“The need for a bond is due to the fact that the developer desires to not install the final layer of asphalt or construct the sidewalks until most of the house construction is completed. This is a preferred method by the town so as not to have excess damage to the streets or sidewalks during the construction process. This will also yield a more aesthetically pleasing finish on the streets and sidewalks once they are constructed,” the meeting agenda says.
More than 350 houses are planned for the Greene City development.