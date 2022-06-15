The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission received updates on the Greene City housing development being created on North Rufe Taylor Road during its meeting Tuesday morning from Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport.
Davenport addressed two particular issues that had arisen with the new housing development: the possible presence of an old cemetery on the property and how many sidewalks will need to be constructed in the development.
According to Davenport, when a previous owner of the property had the plat surveyed in 1995, an old cemetery was pointed out to the surveyors.
The owner was the elderly mother of the man who recently sold the property to the development group creating the subdivision.
“She made it known that she felt that there was a cemetery located in the back corner of the property,” Davenport told the Planning Commission.
Davenport and the Greeneville Building and Planning Department spent time researching the issue, with assistance from the T. Elmer Cox Library Genealogical and Historical Library. Davenport and Chief Building Official Bert Seay also personally walked the property to search for any signs of a cemetery.
“Physically there are no gravestones there. There is no fence there. There is no evidence that there is a cemetery there,” Davenport said. “Our best estimate is this cemetery, if there is one, is located on the property next door.”
Davenport said that assessment was made after having extensive conversations with people who have lived in the area on Virginia Drive for many years. In those conversations, residents said the cemetery was located on a property adjacent to the one being developed.
Davenport pointed out to the Planning Commission that the Town of Greeneville has no regulatory power when it comes to cemeteries that it could enforce if the cemetery was to be found on the property.
“The state has some regulations, but from our standpoint it is left to the developers to do whatever they feel comfortable doing,” Davenport said. “As a town, there are no mechanisms that we can enforce. We don’t even know that there is a cemetery there.”
The developer, construction company D.R. Horton, plans to continue the project.
“I think they are going to proceed with the project assuming that the cemetery is not there,” Davenport said. “If something is found at a later date, there are procedures for relocation.”
The issue of sidewalks in the new development was also raised by Davenport.
The first phase of the Greene City housing development, which includes 67 homes, has already been given approval by the Planning Commission. However subsequent phases have not yet been approved.
The development is planned to include over 350 homes when it is finished, making it the largest development in Greeneville’s history, according to Davenport.
In the first phase of the development plans that were approved, the developer included sidewalks along the road. However, in the proposed second phase of development, a phase that could come before the Planning Commission for approval as early as July, no sidewalks had been planned.
Per town subdivision and zoning regulations, sidewalks are required on at least one side of all newly constructed streets.
Davenport told the Planning Commission that he discussed the sidewalk issue with representatives of the developer recently and informed them that sidewalks would need to be a part of the plan going forward.
The issue of safety was raised by Davenport when discussing the need for sidewalks in what will be such a densely populated community.
“We are pretty firm on sidewalks,” Davenport said. “We have to think about what we are leaving future generations. Due to the density of the development, we think it is very important for them to have sidewalks. We don’t want people walking in the streets with all of the pedestrian and vehicle traffic that is expected.”
Greeneville Planning Commission member Lindy Riley lauded Davenport’s effort in maintaining the town’s requirements for sidewalks.
“I appreciate you standing firm in our standards,” Riley said.
Davenport also explained that D.R. Horton officials said the development is not going to be slowing down even in the face of a challenging economic climate.
“They said that ‘If nothing else we are going to put our foot on the accelerator.’ They plan to build 200,000 homes across the country in the next five years, with 7,000 of those being in East Tennessee.” Davenport said. “They’re out there, they’re large and they’re going to move forward without slowing down.”
According to Davenport, construction on homes in the Greene City development is likely to begin in autumn.
“With the impact this is going to have on our town and our future, it has to be done right,” Davenport said.
The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission was also originally scheduled to hear proposed plans for a new facility to house Ballad Health’s Strong Futures program during its meeting Tuesday.
The commission was to consider giving conceptual approval for a plat and site plan at 801 East McKee St., the current Laughlin Healthcare Center property, for Ballad’s Strong Futures program, according to its agenda.
However, the item was pulled from the agenda by the developer and therefore no action was taken on the item, nor was further information provided.
This marks the second time the item has been pulled from the agenda. The item also appeared on the May agenda of the commission before being pulled from that month’s agenda.
Davenport said he was contacted Monday morning with the request from the developer to pull the item from the agenda due to the developer and Ballad again not yet being ready to move forward with the project.
According to Davenport, any developer or property owner has the right to pull their item from the agenda.