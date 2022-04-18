The Town of Greeneville and George Clem Multicultural Alliance have announced plans for Greeneville’s first annual Juneteenth celebration.
Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas, the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery.
The local event will offer free festivities for all ages 3 p.m.-7 p.m. June 19 at the Big Spring behind the Greeneville-Greene County Library downtown.
“Juneteenth is part of America’s history, which would be inclusive of everyone, and we should all wish to acknowledge, understand, and celebrate this special day,” said Angela Campbell, vice chair and program director for the George Clem Multicultural Alliance.
The theme of Greeneville Juneteenth is “A Jubilee Of Music, History, & Education,” and organizers hope to offer both entertainment and history lessons on what Juneteenth means and why it should be commemorated.
“Juneteenth remembers when this country took a big step towards recognizing that truly all are created equal,” said City Administrator Todd Smith. “Greeneville will pay homage to this important Juneteenth anniversary, and we ask that all come out and celebrate this historic day of freedom in our country.”
Live entertainment, food, and other activities will be held throughout the day at the Big Spring.
More details of event will be announced.
Anyone who would like to become a sponsor of Greeneville Juneteenth can contact Carla Bewley at 423-639-8322 or csbewley@gmail.com.
Those looking for more information about the event can visit www.facebook.com and search for the event “Greeneville Juneteenth 2022” or visit www.greenevilletn.gov.