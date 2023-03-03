Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward, center, was sworn in by Judge Tom Wright, right, in July 2018 while then-Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels, left, held a Bible for the ceremony. Ward will be retiring April 1.
Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward will be retiring after 33 years of service.
Ward communicated to town officials that his last official day will be April 1, according to a news release from the Town of Greeneville.
City Administrator Todd Smith is beginning an immediate search for Ward’s replacement according to the news release.
Smith stated in a message to town department heads, “When you see Chief Ward, please congratulate him on a great career leaving a long legacy in Greeneville. I will be conducting a search for both internal and external candidates. In the meantime, starting April 1st, Steve Spano will be the Interim Chief until a permanent replacement is found. Please give Steve all of your support and assistance as he makes this transition.”
In Ward’s career, he has served as an administrative captain, patrol captain, detective lieutenant, SWAT and Special Response Team commander, narcotics agent, and patrol officer.
Ward joined the town in September 1990 as a patrol officer. He worked his way up through the ranks, being sworn in as police chief in July 2018. At that time, Ward was chosen for his integrity, positive attitude, leadership skills, and strong community focus, according to the news release.
Ward recounts his 33 years with the town as rewarding, the town said in its news release, and ensures that his community focus is still intact.
"Though retiring from the police force, he is not done giving back to the Greeneville community. In fact, he already has some plans of how he wants to do that in the near future," the release states.
According to the release, on the walls of Ward's office, there are photos of former Greeneville police officers everywhere. When asked about the photos, Ward said, “These weren’t here five years ago. We dug these out of closets, framed them, and hung them up. I felt it was important.”
Ward has made it a point to honor those who have come before him and the history of the department, according to the press release. A set of framed memorial photos hang in the department hallway and treasured objects from the past line shelves as a miniature museum.
"The Town of Greeneville would like to thank Chief Ward for his service, dedication, and commitment," the release says.
The community is invited to a retirement reception honoring him at the Town of Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on March 21.