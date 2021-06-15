The Greeneville Police Department received accreditation last week from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.
The police department was recognized for the achievement during the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police meeting in Franklin.
Accreditation status was first awarded in 2018 to the Greeneville Police Department. Credit for accreditation is shared by all police department employees, Assistant Chief Michael Crum said Monday.
Accreditation represents years of diligent work and training, said Crum, who was elected co-chairman of TLEA Professional Standards Committee at last week’s TACP meeting.
To receive the status, a law enforcement agency must meet 164 standards laid out by the committee. Accredited law enforcement agencies submit to a three-year process “of enhancing the agency’s professionalism and effectiveness” in meeting the law enforcement standards.
The process also includes a thorough on-site assessment, Crum said.
The law enforcement standards are used to evaluate an agencies’ policies. Included are operational, organizational and budget management practices.
The TLEA program “is intended to encourage cooperation, recognize professional standing, develop professional services and ensure public safety throughout the State of Tennessee,” Crum said.
It’s “a valuable and cost-effective way to enhance overall agency effectiveness and professionalism,” he said.
Accreditation was a long-time goal of the Greeneville Police Department.
“It’s the gold standard,” Crum said. “It’s going to leave a legacy and I want to make sure that legacy is correct.”
The are more than 300 law enforcement agencies in Tennessee. Only 73 are accredited.
“This accreditation award is a testament to the hard work and community concern evidenced by the men and women of the Greeneville Police Department, and to their level of professionalism in regard to how seriously they take their mission to protect you, your family and our community,” Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward said.
TACP President Troy Lane, of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville Police Department, also recognized the achievement.
He said the Greeneville Police Department accomplished TLEA accreditation by meeting criteria that measures “professionalism, organizational and overall readiness in law enforcement policy and procedures,” Lane said.
“The standard of excellence that is met through this process is to be admired. We are proud to recognize the hard work of the Greeneville Police Department, its staff and community leaders,” Lane said.
As a member of the committee that shapes law enforcement policies in Tennessee, Crum said one issue discussed by members has been the use of force by police agencies. The death of George Floyd last year in Minneapolis spurred much dialogue by elected officials, the public and the media.
Safeguards governing “any hands-on situation use of force” were already Greeneville Police Department policy, Crum said.
“It was already in place,” he said.
The TLEA Program was created under the direction of the police chiefs’ association.
The program “includes a framework for Tennessee law enforcement agencies to have equal access to effective and comprehensive policies that enhance the professionalism of law enforcement and the safety of our communities,” Crum said.
Crum said the Greeneville Police Department successfully coped with challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We weren’t able to be a work family. We were separated,” Crum said. “Family is the way to describe this.”
The Greeneville Police Department’s second accreditation status “represents a significant professional achievement and acknowledges the successful implementation of written directives, policies and procedures that are conceptually sound and operationally effective,” according to the TACP.
Accreditation status was awarded for three years, through June 2024.
Accreditation “takes commitment, dedication and hard work from the agency head, agency personnel and community leaders to meet the standards prescribed by the program,” TACP officials wrote.
Other accredited law enforcement agencies in the state include the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The Greeneville Police Department has 53 full-time officers. Crum, a 32-year veteran of the force, said each officer’s dedication is reflected in accreditation.
“It’s the best, working here, and we truly believe that,” he said. “The chief and I believe it’s something the (entire) department achieves. Without the boots on the ground, we would not be able to achieve this.”