Greeneville police officers encountered a series of confrontational situations Friday afternoon, GPD reports reveal.
Three skaters at Greeneville Skate Park, all from other area towns, found an illegal way to use the park even though it was closed and locked, earning them each a summons for trespassing from a Greeneville police officer about 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Officer Jason Hope was dispatched to 602 Crescent Drive based on a report that the skate park was being used despite it being closed. At the park he verified the report.
His report named the three he found in the skate park as Jakob Carver, of Erwin; John Sullins, of Unicoi, and Caleb Crosby of Johnson City. Hope’s report says that all three told him they had seen the park was closed and had walked around it and found a place they could crawl under its fence to enter.
A court appearance for the trio is set for early June. Ages of the suspects were not given on the report.
Hope again had to deal with another out-of-towner suspect later that same day when he was among officers who dealt with an allegedly troublesome man at shopping centers on the Asheville Highway.
A man who had been reported to GPD as “being very irrate” and cursing at customers at a Greeneville supermarket Friday afternoon now faces multiple charges after police reportedly had to use Tasers and physical force to deal with him when he refused to obey verbal commands and became threatening and verbally abusive.
Larry Bass, of Steele Road in Rogersville, had been reported as disturbing customers at the Food City store on the Asheville Highway. Police, upon arrival, were told the man had left on foot “walking outbound on Asheville Highway.” After locating him at another shopping center, police found Bass alternately cooperative with and resistant to their efforts to question him. Bass finally threatened to fight officers if they attempted an arrest him, the report says.
After Bass took a “fighting stance” and then tried to pull away from officers, Tasers were used multiple times, but with varying effectiveness because the man was clad in heavy clothing. Bass continued to resist and “swung at officers,” the police report says. At least one officer was struck.
Bass was arrested and placed in the back of a patrol car. He faces charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault upon officers.
Greeneville police faced another unpredictable situation later Friday when they had to remove a bathroom door to reach a man hiding in a bathroom in an Elk Street residence, seemingly to avoid being questioned about a possible domestic assault. The man also had multiple outstanding violation of probation warrants against him.
Francisco Parvin, age and address not reported, refused to come out of the bathroom in which he had placed himself. Police removed the door from its hinges and found Parvin lying on the floor, complaining of chest pains and difficult breathing. EMS was summoned and Parvin was taken to Greeneville East hospital for testing. A warrant for evading arrest was taken out against him, the police report says.
The door afterward was put back on its hinges by police and was not damaged, the report noted.