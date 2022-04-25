Greeneville police made two driving under the influence arrests Sunday night and early Monday.
Bobbie Jo Nawracaj, 45, of Cherokee Road, Jonesborough, was charged about 2 a.m. Monday with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kimberly G. Compton, 36, of 512 E. Church St., was charged about 10:40 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence.
About 1:50 a.m. Monday, police did a welfare check on a woman in a sport utility vehicle that had been parked for over an hour at a gas pump at the Roadrunner Market, 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Nawracaj was passed out behind the wheel and was awakened, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Nawracaj told police she had only been there a short time and believed she was in Jonesborough, the report said.
Nawracaj did poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. She allegedly refused to provide a blood sample and a search warrant was obtained to draw blood.
At the jail, a container in Nawracaj’s pocket was found that held suspected cocaine. Two glass pipes, one containing residue, were found in the SUV during an inventory after her arrest.
In the earlier arrest, police responded to a call about a person slumped over the steering wheel at the Magic Spray Car Wash, 1140 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. The driver, Compton, was awakened. She told police she “was waiting for her child’s birthday party and fell asleep,” the report said.
A records check showed Compton also had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, Officer Anthony Price said in a report.
Compton told officers she had taken Suboxone earlier. She did poorly on field sobriety tests.
Nawracaj and Compton were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in General Sessions Court.