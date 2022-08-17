Greeneville Police Seek Information On Hit-And-Run Incident By Ken Little Staff Writer Aug 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greeneville police seek the public's help from the public to identify a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.Craig Allen Kramer Jr., 26, was walking on East Andrew Johnson Johnson Highway just east of Fairgrounds Circle when he was struck, police Detective Capt. Tim Davis said.The driver and vehicle that struck Kramer left the scene.Kramer was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital and later transferred by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center.Kramer did not suffer life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital Wednesday morning. Investigators were able to speak with him, Davis said.Kramer is not a Greeneville native but had recently been living in town, Davis said.An officer’s report said that Kramer was crossing East Andrew Johnson Highway on foot and was struck by a southbound vehicle, “described as white and of an unknown make or model.”Police seek information from members of the public who may have been in the area during the time Kramer was struck.Information can be provided to Greeneville police by calling Davis at 423-787-6193 or police dispatch at 639-7111, Ext. 1.“If anyone may have seen the crash they can call the office and they can give the information anonymously or call (as a witness),” Davis said. “We are looking to identify the vehicle.”The investigation continued Wednesday. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tim Davis Seek Information Police Law Hospital Highway Victim Vehicle Police Detective Hit-and-run Greeneville Pedestrian Craig Allen Kramer Jr. Commerce Helicopter Rescue Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Longtime GCSD Employee, Constable Grady Wayne Kelton Passes Away Buffs Look To Build On Playoff Appearance Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding Wednesday Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed Against Mosheim Man Report: Greeneville Community Hospital Missing Some Quality And Satisfaction Baselines