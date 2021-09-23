Due to an increase in the number of litter complaints throughout Greeneville, the Greeneville Public Works Department Director Brad Peters is reminding residents of the town’s regulations on solid waste.
According to Peters, all residential solid waste must be placed and secured in plastic bags and then placed in approved solid waste carts or larger approved containers and not accumulated on the grounds of any property.
No cart or container shall be filled above a height that does not allow the attached lid to be completely closed.
No bags or other items are to be placed on top of a cart or container.
No solid waste will be collected if it is not in an approved solid waste cart or container.
It is unlawful to place or deposit solid waste in a container on the property of any other person, firm or corporation without permission.
The Public Works Department will pick up bulky items such as household appliances and furniture on a “call-in” basis. To schedule a pickup call the Public Works Office at 423-638-6152 and select Option 7.
The following are not considered “bulky items” and will not be picked up by the Department: Cardboard, clothing, construction materials, carpet, electronics, paint, and any hazardous chemicals or liquids.
The Public Works Department will also collect brush and tree trimmings cut in 6-foot or shorter lengths, and logs over 4-inches in diameter cut in 2-foot or shorter lengths.
The department will not collect brush or tree trimmings created by a contractor or that have any foreign materials mixed in such as garbage, wooden furniture, wood pallets, landscaping timber, and landscaping fabric.
Those violating these garbage pickup guidelines could be subject to a $50 fine.
Those with questions or comments should call Peters at 423-787-6382.