Brad Peters has submitted his resignation from the position of public works director and engineer for the Town of Greeneville.
According to a press release from the Town of Greeneville, Peters served nearly 17 years with the town, overseeing the development of numerous roads, trails, sidewalks and other transportation projects.
“It’s been a pleasure and a fun ride. It’s just time for something different,” Peters said in a phone call Thursday.
Peters submitted a two-week notice to City Administrator Todd Smith on Thursday. His last day will be June 29.
In the notice submitted to Smith, Peters expressed some concerns he had with the town’s Public Works Department that contributed to his decision to resign.
“There are numerous concerns — most notably employee recruitment and retention, as well as employee morale, which is at an all-time low,” Peters wrote in the letter. “Since these issues are largely beyond my ability to correct, I feel the only option is to address the one thing I CAN control, and that is my role as director. Therefore, it is with much regret and deep sadness that I submit to you my notice of resignation, effective Wednesday, June 29, 2022.”
Peters did not elaborate on why he felt morale was low for employees during a phone call Thursday, and town officials also declined to comment on that part of his resignation letter.
Peters wrote that it had been an honor working for the Town of Greeneville, and listed accomplishments that had been made during his tenure.
“For nearly seventeen years it has been not only an honor, but a privilege to work for the Town of Greeneville. While I have made my share of mistakes, I am proud of the accomplishments of the Public Works Department during my tenure as director and the hundreds of thousands of dollars we have saved the taxpayers of Greeneville,” Peters wrote in the letter.
Peters listed creating a fully functioning paving program, sidewalk and curb replacements on Carson and South Irish streets, upgrades to Greeneville’s traffic signal system and making the landfill profitable as some of the achievements of the Public Works Department during his time as director.
Peters noted that he was thankful for what he called an “incredible opportunity” in serving the Town of Greeneville.
The change in leadership for the town’s Public Works Department and the town’s engineer comes as numerous large projects are underway in Greeneville, including the Depot Street revitalization project and the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project. The Public Works Department is currently conducting demolition work in Crowfoot Alley as the project gets underway.
Plans are for those projects to continue without interruption.
In an email message sent Thursday, Greeneville Public Relations Manager Amy Rose wrote that after consulting with Smith, “the resignation will not have an effect on our Downtown Redevelopment, so yes, they (the projects) will continue as planned.”
The search for Peters’ replacement is now underway, according to the press release from the town.
In the meantime, William Barner will serve as interim public works director.
Smith plans to reach out to engineering firm Vaughn & Melton for “as needed” engineering services to the town until a new permanent director and town engineer is found.
The Greeneville public works director/town engineer job description states that the employee directs the day-to-day operations of the Public Works Department and supervises all department personnel.
Among other responsibilities, the person holding the role plans, directs and reviews the activities of the Public Works Department, including engineering, municipal solid waste, traffic operations and street maintenance as well as coordinates assigned activities with other town departments and related outside agencies. The director also plans, directs and reviews activities related to construction inspection and traffic operations.