Andrew Hay enjoys helping others. It’s no surprise, then, that the 17-year-old chose a project to earn Eagle Scout designation that will benefit the entire community.
Hay, a Greeneville High School senior and a member of Boy Scout Troop 92, embarked on an ambitious project to refurbish timeworn benches in the downtown Main Street corridor.
With assistance from his family, friends and other Scouts, Hay worked with Main Street: Greeneville Executive Director Jann Mirkov on the project.
Hay was looking for an appropriate Eagle Scout project and gave Mirkov a call.
“She had a suggestion, and I went with it,” he said.
Many of the benches had broken wood slats, chipped or worn paint and rusted metal.
The result of the project is 21 fully restored benches ready for use by the public. Hay, his father Michael and his mother, Jennifer Heath, installed the benches Saturday in sections of downtown Greeneville.
Hay began planning the project last fall and began work on the benches in January.
“Some are from the original bench project about 25 years ago,” Mirkov said. Some benches “didn’t even have wood on them anymore,” Hay added.
Hay and those helping him accumulated more than 184 man hours collecting, rebuilding and painting benches.
Hay has been involved in Scouting since he was a small boy. His two older brothers, Grant and Stephen, are also Eagle Scouts.
As Hay grew up in Cub Scouts and then Boy Scouts, “I have learned many valuable skills and mindsets that have led me to become the person I am today, but overall, being a Scout has taught me to be a good leader and friend, to help and respect others at all times, and to be a valuable and useful member of society.”
“I like to teach people things,” he said. “I love to see it when people are excited about (learning) something.”
Hay said only three of the benches he worked on did not require “major work” to restore. Many had been taken off the street because of their condition.
“They were out of commission entirely,” Michael Hay said.
The project required that Andrew Hay draw upon skills he learned in Scouting.
“These past few weeks have really tested everything Scouts and my parents taught me through life. I struggled to lead people, and to be helpful to others,” he said. “However, I was able to fight through it and with the help of my friends and family I was able to persevere and finish the project.”
Hay looks forward to “seeing when people are comfortable, they are safe and they have a place to sit.”
Hay is a member of the Order of the Arrow, the Scouting honor society. He will use his skills to help at the upcoming Klondike Derby at Camp Davy Crockett, near Whitesburg. The derby, in which Scouts construct homemade sleds and compete in tests of Scout skills, is based on the heritage of the Klondike gold rush, and has been held since 1949.
Hay also enjoys Scout summer camp, where events are held that emphasize teamwork-building skills.
Hay attends the Greene Technical Center in the afternoon. He plans to use his mechanical skills in a career as an automotive technician after high school.
“I like it a whole lot more than sitting at my desk,” he said.
Heath is district executive of the Nolachuckey District of the Sequoia Council of the Boy Scouts of America, which covers northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia.
Troop 92 is hosted by the Greenville Moose Lodge. The troop scoutmaster is Wes Miller.
Mirkov and Miller signed off on the project Saturday. To achieve the Eagle Scout rank, the project now must receive formal approval from a board of review.
“He took on quite a project, and we are thankful for it,” Mirkov said. “We were very happy to have Andrew take on this monumental project. (It) not only exemplifies Scouting but also his personal effort in giving back to the community. Communities could not exist without volunteerism.”
Bolts and nuts for the project were donated by Bossard North America in Greeneville.
“The main part of the project is to show leadership,” Hay said.
Hay’s parents are proud of his efforts.
“This is a big deal. This is our first Eagle Scout of the year (in the Nolachuckey District),” Heath said.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, only about 4% of Scouts have earned the Eagle Scout rank.
“Ultimately, Scouts is a great place to grow and learn as a person and will teach you to stay afloat and to keep trying no matter what,” Hay said.