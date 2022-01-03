The new year began with a bang in downtown Greeneville Friday evening.
Hundreds of people gathered downtown to celebrate the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 at the Midnight on Main event.
It was the eighth Midnight on Main event, and the first one downtown since 2019. The in-person portion of the event was canceled in 2020 due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, although a virtual ball drop was held.
The New Year's Eve celebration included live musical performances and a ball drop conducted by Greeneville Light & Power.
Many in attendance were glad to see the event return, and welcomed the coming of the new year.
"I'm excited for the new year. It's an opportunity for a fresh start, and it's also a good time to look back and appreciate the past year," attendee Jaretta Beckett said.
Beckett's husband, Josh, was glad to see the Midnight on Main event return to downtown after its one-year hiatus.
"I think this is a good event. I'm glad to see people out here to celebrate," Josh Beckett said.
The celebration included live acoustic bluegrass music at Catalyst Coffee Company.
Josh Miller of Newfound Road, Darrell Webb from Appalachian Road Show, Jason Davis of the Dan Tyminski Band, and Kameron Keller from Lonesome River Band formed a quartet that entertained crowds in the coffee shop throughout the evening.
"I have really enjoyed the bluegrass band that is playing in the coffee shop. They are really good, and have been great to listen to before the ball drops," attendee Thomas Burkey said.
The ball drop occurred at midnight as the crowd counted down the seconds left in 2021, and cheered the arrival of 2022.
The ball, before it was lifted into the night sky, was filled with New Year's resolutions that attendees had written down on small pieces of paper throughout the evening. Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and his wife, Andy, filled the ball with the resolutions shortly before midnight.
"We've had a great turnout," Greeneville Public Relations Manager Amy Rose said. "I've run out of beads and hats, and I have had a bunch of people come by to write resolutions down to put in the ball. We also had some resolutions submitted online."
As the clock struck midnight and the illuminated ball dropped to the street, a fireworks show lit up the night sky over Greeneville as the crowd looked on and sang "Auld Lang Syne."
While rain showers were a possibility for the evening, the first drops of rain held off until right after midnight, so the New Year's Eve festivities were not dampened by any inclement weather.