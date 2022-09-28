It was a time of celebration Thursday at a meeting of the Greeneville Board of Education.
Representatives of all six schools were in attendance to receive their banners for achieving high levels of success through the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS).
EastView, Hal Henard, Highland, and Tusculum View elementary schools, Greeneville Middle School, Greeneville High School, and the school system as a whole recently attained the highest level of growth, level 5, based on 2021-22 state achievement test scores.
Additionally, Greeneville was named an Exemplary school system through TVAAS, and GHS and all elementary schools were named Reward Schools.
“This is a very hard designation to earn,” said Dr. Suzanne Bryant, assistant director for Instruction. “To be recognized as an Exemplary school system is a tremendous achievement, and we’re so proud of our students and teachers.”
Bryant noted that Greeneville is one of just 16 school systems in the state to be named Exemplary, out of a total of 146 school systems.
She also noted that GMS was very close to being named a Reward School.
In other celebrations, the board recognized longtime former Greeneville alderman and mayor W.T. Daniels.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes presented Daniels a framed rendering of all six school facilities. He noted that Daniels is a GHS graduate.
Daniels expressed appreciation to Greeneville’s educators for everything they do.
“We do have a great school system, and that’s something that we’re all proud of,” Daniels said.
Under its consent agenda, the board approved its public plan for spending $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
The ARP spending plan outlines allocations of remaining Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) 2.0 and 3.0 funds in four categories: Academics, Student Readiness, Educators, and Foundations.
The federal funding is designed to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s students.
The largest line item is $897,788 for learning acceleration interventionists.
“This activity addresses learning loss by providing targeted, focused, standards-based acceleration by certified teachers or highly trained teacher assistants,” the plan states. “Intervention takes place four to five days per week for at least 30 minutes per day at our elementary schools and middle school.”
The second largest designated line item is facilities at $397,723, which includes computers, HVAC replacements at the Greeneville High School gymnasium and at Greeneville Middle School, and roof repair at GHS.
The update to the spending plan is required by the Tennessee Department of Education every six months with public input.
Likewise, the board approved a required update to its plan for Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services.
The plan addresses such topics as mask wearing, physical distancing, hand washing, cleaning and ventilating facilities, testing, vaccinations, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.
For more information on the school system’s ESSER funds, visit www2.gcschools.net, click on “District” and “ESSER.”
For more information on the Safe Return plan, go to the same website and click on COVID 19 Information.
The board held a public hearing on the Family Life Education component of its health curriculum. No one from the audience spoke during the public hearing, which is required annually.
Immediately prior to the meeting, recently reelected board member Craig Shepherd was sworn in to his new term of office.
During the meeting, he was reelected vice chairman. Cindy Luttrell was reelected chairman, and Josh Quillen was reelected treasurer. Pamela Botta was selected as the board’s representative on the Tennessee Legislative Network (TLN).
The board approved a 2.5% increase in employee insurance premiums. It was noted that the insurance options include free coverage at the employee-only level.
The board also approved minor revisions to several board policies, which require approval on second reading in October.
Luttrell introduced the board’s new student representative, Asher Rogers.
Elected by the GHS student body, Rogers has attended Greeneville City Schools since kindergarten, Luttrell said.
He is assistant section leader of the trombone section of the GHS Marching Band, a member of the GHS tennis team, National Honor Society, Greene County Youth Council and Youth Leadership programs, and plays music at Asbury United Methodist Church, Luttrell said.
The board also heard a report from Greeneville Middle School, including its “Portrait of a Graduate” program. The portrait includes six attributes of a successful graduate: Personally Responsible Citizen, Innovator, Effective Communicator, Critical Thinker, Empathetic, and Resilient.
Principal Rachel Adams reported on plans for positive communication with parents, achievement and growth, and attendance.
Assistant Principal Andy McCall spoke about the new slogan “The Standard Starts Here,” noting that GMS is the first time students become known as Greeneville Devils. He also spoke about the middle school’s new hashtag #RiseAsOne