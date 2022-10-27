The Greeneville Board of Education committed to moving forward with its plan to build a new school after hearing an eye-opening report on projected population growth during its fall retreat Tuesday night.
Greeneville Building Official Bert Seay referenced upcoming residential construction and estimated the town's population could grow by 8,000 to 10,000 citizens in the next 10 years.
"It's something that we need to be prepared for, because we're going to see an influx of people into this area," he said. "We haven't seen anything like this in probably 30 years."
Seay told the board about four planned residential developments with plans to build a total of 931 homes: 400 on North Rufe Taylor Road, 250 at Andrew Johnson Highway and Hal Henard Road, 250 on Whitehouse Road, and another one with 31 homes.
When factoring in other property purchases and regular annual growth, Seay estimated construction of 1,400 homes in the next 10 years.
If the town population grows by 8,000, that amount could include 800 new students, it was estimated.
Seay noted that the excellent school system is one of the reasons developers say they are building homes here.
Chairman Cindy Luttrell asked what type of families are moving here. Seay estimated that 60% are retirees or looking to downsize, and 30%-40% are first-time home buyers.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes presented information about a Joint Visioning Committee, formed in late 2021 to scope out a vision for the school system over the next 10 years.
The committee's duties include assessing space needs and other large capital needs that would require town financing.
Co-chairs are Starnes and City Administrator Todd Smith, and members are: Josh Quillen, Dr. Suzanne Bryant, Beverly Miller, Ellen Lipe, Jeff Townsley, Cal Doty, Jeff Taylor, Bob Leonard, Jennifer Keller, and Anita Ricker. Others who participated and provided information are Scott Bullington and Jerry Fortner.
The committee has visited a number of sites where a new school could be built. Smith said the two most viable are located on the Asheville Highway at Marshall Lane and on Andrew Johnson Highway at Rufe Taylor Road.
The new school would open in 2029 and be a middle school for grades six to eight, according to a report from committee member Josh Quillen.
Greeneville Middle School would become an intermediate school for grades four and five, and the four elementary schools would house grades K-3, Quillen said.
Smith and Doty, Greeneville's mayor, addressed the board together. Smith recommended the school board and Board of Mayor and Aldermen come together and make some "tough decisions" on how to fund construction of the new school. He also recommended keeping the Joint Visioning Committee in place.
Starnes estimated the new school would cost $50 million, based on the cost of $35 million for the most recent middle schools built in the county, plus inflation.
Doty combined that cost with the school system's estimated costs for maintenance and capital needs, and asked Smith what amount of property tax increase would be needed to fund the total.
Smith said $1.12 to $1.15, and Doty noted that the BMA recently tried to pass a property tax increase of 6 cents and was unsuccessful.
Bullington, a Greeneville alderman, recommended the committee determine square footage, cost per square footage, and come up with a cost estimate.
"It's going to cost some, but progress costs money," Bullington said.
Estimates from Phillip Graham, operations supervisor, were 125,000 square feet at $375 per square foot, which totals $46,875,000.
The school board and BMA agreed to meet together on Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office to continue discussing plans for building the new school.
Before moving on to other agenda items, Luttrell said the city schools are "busting at the seams at every school."
This growth is not attributed to just enrollment, but also to mandated programs that require additional workspace, like school nurses, school resource officers, and reading intervention, for example.
Luttrell, the school board chair, said she is excited about the plan moving forward. "That's not only what's best for our school system, but that's what's best for our kids," she said.
Other discussion from the fall retreat will appear in a future edition.