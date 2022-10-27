city boe retreat

Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty speaks Tuesday night about construction of a new school during the fall retreat of the Greeneville Board of Education. Standing at the podium is City Administrator Todd Smith. In front of them are aldermen Scott Bullington, Tim Teague and Ginny Kidwell. At left are Director of Schools Steve Starnes, Chairman Cindy Luttrell, school board members Craig Shepherd and Pamela Botta, and Kari Simmons, administrative assistant.

 Sun Photo By Amy Rose

