An extension to Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes’ contract and tenure for several teachers in the district are on the Greeneville City School Board’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
Following reports on Hal Henard Elementary School and the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation, Starnes’ contract will be the first item considered.
The board’s agenda also includes a $50 increase to tuition rates for the 2022-23 school year, a purchase of 300 Dell laptops for use by teachers at a total cost of $400,500, a change to the next school year’s calendar to accommodate an election day in May 2023 and a calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
The board will also consider a budget amendment to align revenues and expenditures as well as a six-month spending plan for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) and six-month addendum to the district’s health and safety plan in compliance with state and federal regulations, as well as several policies and procedures as part of the district’s ongoing policy review process.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office.