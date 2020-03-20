The Greeneville Board of Education will consider approval of a design for the new Hal Henard gym floor at its meeting Tuesday.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office.
At the Feb. 25 meeting, Director of Schools Steve Starnes presented the board with options for the type of wood.
The board approved the replacement of the gym floor with the upgrade to first grade maple and asked Starnes to request pricing on paint to replace one Horned “G” in the initial design with a two-color Greene Devil logo for the final design.
Starnes will present the board with three floor design options, including the original design without a two-color Greene Devil.
Also on the agenda is the annual consideration of the tuition free program at Highland Elementary School.
The program has been in place since the 2015-16 school year and, according to policy, is to be reviewed each year to evaluate the parameters and effectiveness of the program.