The Greeneville City Board of Education will meet Tuesday to consider a plan for spending federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, a roof replacement project at Greeneville High School and a review of the district’s mask-optional policy.
The mask policy was reviewed most recently in a called meeting on Aug. 18.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes said he had intended to recommend mask requirements indoors and on school buses, but, because Gov. Bill Lee’s issued an executive order allowing parents to exempt their children from such rules, Starnes did not recommend a change to the policy. As it is, the policy states that mask use is optional but encouraged in all areas of school campuses, and the policy is to be reviewed by the board each month until it is considered no longer necessary.
The district’s ESSER 3.0 plan allocates the $4.5 million the district expects to receive from the state in the third round of ESSER grants towards approved categories.
Twenty percent of the funding must be spent on learning loss, and the funding must be spent by September 2024, according to the agenda.
According to the agenda, the district is proposing to use $1.5 million to fund hiring retired teachers or teacher assistants to provide targeted intervention for students at the elementary and middle school level. With remaining funding, the district plans to fund two mental health counselors, a full-time social worker for three years, an HVAC replacement and a Greeneville High School roof replacement project.
The $260,000 allocated for the roof replacement project will be combined with district funds to cover the full cost of the recommended bid of $379,109, which the board will also consider on Tuesday.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office, 129 W. Depot St.