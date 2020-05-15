Greeneville City Schools’ summer meal program is set to start June 2 and continue through June 30, Director of Greeneville Schools Steve Starnes said in a message to students and families.
Five breakfasts and five lunches per student will be distributed each Tuesday in June at Hal Henard Elementary School and Greeneville High School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and delivery services will not be available for June, Starnes said.
There is a separate registration process from the school closure meal program, which is detailed online at the school system’s website, www.gcschools.net. For more information call 278-9156.
The meal program ongoing through the COVID-19 school closure will continue through May 21. Meal pick up will be available Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at Hal Henard and Greeneville High School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Transportation services for families without reliable transportation is available.
Interest is being gathered for the summer Extended School Program through a survey on the school system’s website. ESP is the childcare program for current students who are in pre-K through fifth grade during the 2019-20 school year. More information will follow if it is determined this service will be offered in the summer, Starnes said.
Returning students must complete their registration process for the 2020-21 school year as soon as possible. Starnes said emails have been sent to parents of all current students, and families that did not receive this email should contact the school the student attends.
Kindergarten registration continues online for new kindergarten students living within the city limits. The link for kindergarten registration can be found on the district’s website.
Applications to enroll 4-year-old children in the Greeneville City Schools Pre-K program will continue. That link is also available on the Greeneville City Schools website. Questions about the Greeneville Pre-K program should be directed to 863-3736 or 677-8469.
For other questions call 787-8000 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.