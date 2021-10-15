The Greeneville Standard Review Board will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power Systems Building.
The board will review four properties for safety hazards and possible demolition:
- A dilapidated residential structure at 805 N. Main St.
- A residential structure with significant fire damage on East McKee Street
- A commercial structure with significant fire damage at 718 W. Irish St.
- A residential structure destroyed by fire at 325 Leonard St.
The last meeting of note by the board was held in August 2019.