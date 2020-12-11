Greeneville City Schools had the ninth highest composite ACT score in the state in 2020, Assistant Director for Instruction Dr. Suzanne Bryant told the school board on Thursday.
The composite score for the district was 21.9, above the state average of 19.3 and the national average of 20.6.
Out of 26 districts in the state that tested 100% of students, Greeneville City Schools ranked third, Bryant said.
Bryant said the scores are worth being proud of but can improve further.
“Those are good numbers but we can always improve upon them,” Bryant said.
Bryant also presented the first report on NWEA MAP testing in the district. The testing is to be done three times per year to compare students nationally using a Ready for Instruction Today (RIT) score. All students are tested, and the test is designed to allow a student’s achievement level and academic growth over time, Bryant said.
Bryant told the board that students are scoring at or above where they are expected to.
“Our teachers have worked so hard to keep the learning going whether we’re online or hybrid, and I’m really proud of where we are right now with our students,” Bryant said.
Bryant said the scores are a testament to the hard work of teachers, students and parents.
“We just haven’t seen the loss of learning that lots of people have projected for our students, and so we’re very, very pleased with those results,” Bryant said.
Also during Thursday’s board meeting, Tamara Wilcox of the Greeneville City Schools finance department was recognized for excellence in grant finance accounting. Grants Wilcox wrote have generated more than $670,000 for the district, said Chief Financial Officer Ellen Lipe.
The board also congratulated Brenda Malone, also of the finance department, for her recognition as the 2020 Tennessee Association of School Business Officials Outstanding School Business Official. Malone has been with the district for 28 years.
Assistant Director for Instruction Dr. Suzanne Bryant also recognized student achievements on the Advanced Placement exams.
In action items, the board approved a purchase of 650 Dell Latitude 3190 computers for students in third through fifth grades districtwide. The purchase will cost $146,250, which will come from a combination of CARES Act funds, LEA Reopening & Programmatic Supports Grand funding and IT budget funds.
Chief Technology Officer Beverly Miller said the computers currently in use by students in those grades would be transferred to younger students in the district.
While presenting the agenda item, Miller said the district received a grant to start a Dell Student Tech Crew, “a student-run, student-led help desk at Greeneville High School.”
The board also approved a minor change to the 2021-22 calendar, moving a professional learning day from July 30 to July 28, 2021, and a part-time administrative assistant position for Central Office to assist with the increased workload COVID-19 has created for Human Resources and coordinated school health departments.
The board will meet next on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Greene Technology Center.