A 31-lot residential subdivision on Oak Grove Road received formal approval this week from the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission.
The planning commission met Tuesday and approved the final subdivision plan and plat.
The property is located within the Town of Greeneville’s corporate limits and is zoned R-SF2, or Low Density Residential.
The proposed development will have a 22-foot wide asphalt roadway and a 40-foot-wide right-of-way, in “a looped-type road layout with limited through traffic,” according to the planning commission.
A new street that will loop through the development will be constructed and will have a 25 mph speed limit, Town Planning Director Randy Davenport recently said.
A 5-foot wide sidewalk will be constructed around the development and on the side parallel with Oak Grove Road, creating “a nice walking trail” for residents, according to project plans.
The residential subdivision will be known as Wildwood Landing.
Oak Grove Road is between Old Tusculum and New Hope roads.
The plat meets all Greeneville zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations.
The approval is subject to receipt of a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan and notice of coverage from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, along with an approved surety bond to ensure completion of street construction.
New water and sewer lines will be constructed as part of the project.
In other business, the planning commission gave final approval for a plot plan to allow the addition of 11 additional parking spaces at Eastside Baptist Church, 195 Serral Drive.
Davenport also told planning commission members that the Downtown Redevelopment project is progressing. The Town of Greeneville could put the project out for bid by the end of May, with construction to begin soon afterward.