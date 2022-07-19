In recognition of “considerable efforts” made by the town of Greeneville to improve municipal government “both inside and out by setting and achieving new goals to better their town,” the Tennessee Municipal League will present Greeneville with an award for Excellence in Community Planning and Development.
The award will be presented Aug. 16 at the 82nd Annual Conference of the Tennessee Municipal League to be held at the Gatlinburg Convention Center, according to a TML news release.
In 2012, the Town of Greeneville formalized changing municipal government to a council-manager form, “which has served as a catalyst for significant improvements to both how the town’s municipal government functions, as well as created positive momentum for the entire community,” the release said.
In 2011 and 2012, the Town of Greeneville “made the decision to undergo the difficult process of shifting their government style from a mayor-council form to a council-manager form as part of efforts to completely overhaul the way the town conducts its business,” the release said.
The result was the hiring of Todd Smith as Greeneville’s first town administrator and a shift in roles for both the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen and city staff.
The Greeneville board shifted its focus “toward policy and more accountability and efficiency expected from the staff, while local leaders developed a new mission statement and set new goals for guiding the community as a whole.”
The TML award recognizes that soon after the switch to the council-manager form of government, “changes implemented at town hall were being reflected in positive growth and change throughout the town itself.”
“Town leadership set goals for Greeneville including facilitating the deployment of broadband throughout the community, completing downtown redevelopment, and connecting better with citizens,” the release said.
“We are very appreciative of the fact that the Tennessee Municipal League has recognized our efforts to move in the right direction,” Mayor W.T. Daniels said.
The TML referenced two ongoing projects in Greeneville — the Depot Street revitalization project and the construction of a new fire station, in addition to outreach efforts at the town’s Roby Senior Center during the CVOID-19 pandemic.
The expansive downtown Greeneville redevelopment project “is aimed at both maintaining the unique, historic nature of the town while still modernizing and improving the infrastructure that supports those who live, work, and visit the area,” the release said.
Now in its second phase, the downtown redevelopment project is projected to be complete by mid-2023.
Another major capital improvement project in Greeneville’s agenda is expanding the town’s fire department.
To ensure facilities meet the department’s needs, employees have been involved in the planning, design, and purchasing involved in the construction of a new fire station and the acquisition of a new pumper and ladder truck.
Individual teams met to determine the needs of the department in the Greeneville Fire Department’s service area, for equipment and vehicle storage, and other needs throughout the design process and then met with the town’s architect to create a final plan that not only meets department needs but also includes a back-up emergency operations center in case of extreme disaster. As a result, the $3.6 million project was able to secure federal dollars.
Firefighters also used their experience and feedback to ensure that a new truck purchase would meet the town’s needs, ensuring that funds spent on the project were used wisely, the release said.
“The improvements we’ve made didn’t just happen. We’ve made them happen through hard work and dedication,” Daniels said.
Work on the new fire station between Forest and Carson Streets began in September 2021. Completion is expected later in 2022.
The new fire station will replace the station at the intersection of Vann Road and the Asheville Highway that is more than 60 years old.
The TML noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the town’s Roby Senior Center “continued with important outreach to the community.”
“Employees of the center shifted their focus to crafting protective masks from donated materials and giving them away to community members in need,” the release said.
With meals being one of the center’s most important services, employees also began operating a drive-through meal service for seniors who rely on the center for daily lunches.
To combat loneliness in those seniors who relied on the center for interaction, employees also developed special drive-through events at Thanksgiving, Christmas, and during Aging Americans Week, giving out small gift bags and meals so that area seniors could still feel a strong sense of community connection without compromising their health or safety.
“By re-evaluating their form of government, the Town of Greeneville has begun a top-down process that has led to improvement in all areas of city life. As both short-term and long-range goals are met, town leadership continues to look for new projects and efforts that will better both the operations of municipal government and the lives of citizens,” the release said.
The Tennessee Municipal League honors cities throughout the state each year for overall excellence, improvement, specific outstanding programs, or department accomplishments.