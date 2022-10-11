The Town of Greeneville Public Works Department will begin fall leaf collection Monday.
Residents are asked to rake leaves to the edge of their property and not into the street or sidewalk. Leaves raked into the street become a safety hazard for motorists and could potentially clog storm drains.
The leaf vacuum will run by residences once every two to three weeks.
Residents who bag their leaves will receive first priority on pickup. Those who wish to take advantage of this opportunity can call the Greeneville Public Works Office at 423-638-6152 (option 6) or email wbarner@greenevilletn.gov to schedule pickup.
"It is our intent that once notified, bagged leaves will be picked up the same or following business day. Once collected, citizens who desire bagged leaves to use as compost for gardens and other agricultural applications may contact the Public Works Department to make a request," Public Works Director William Barner said in a press release.
Due to Public Works personnel being diverted to leaf collection, brush and limbs will be collected on a limited basis for the remainder of 2022.
If a tree-trimming company or hired individual trims a residence's trees, they are responsible for the removal of the tree limbs. The Public Works Department will not pick up limbs that have been trimmed professionally. The disposal charge for removing the limbs should be included in the price charged for trimming the trees.