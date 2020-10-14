The Town of Greeneville Public Works Department will begin leaf collection on Monday.
Residents are asked to rake leaves to the edge of their property and not into the street or sidewalk for pick-up, according to a news release from the Public Works Department. Leaves raked into the street become a safety hazard for motorists and could potentially clog storm drains.
The leaf vacuum should run by a residence once every two to three weeks.
Residents who bag their leaves will receive first priority on pickup, according to the release. Citizens who wish to take advantage of this opportunity can call the Public Works Office at 423-638-6152 (option 8) or email bpeters@greenevilletn.gov to schedule pickup.
It is the department’s intent that once notified, bagged leaves will be picked up the same or following business day.
Once collected, residents who desire bagged leaves to use as compost for gardens and other agricultural applications may contact the department to make a request.
With leaf collection beginning, brush and limbs will be collected on a limited basis for the remainder of 2020 by Public Works.
Residents are reminded that if a tree-trimming company and/or hired individual trims their trees, that service is responsible for the removal of the tree limbs. The Public Works Department will not pick-up limbs that have been trimmed professionally. The disposal charge for removing the limbs should be included in the price charged for trimming the trees.