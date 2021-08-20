The Greeneville Fire Department will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station at 10 a.m. on Aug. 31, the town announced in a news release.
The ceremony will be held at 945 Carson St. The public is invited to attend.
The new facility will replace Fire Station No. 2, located at the intersection of Vann Road and the Asheville Highway.
Station No. 2, serving the southwest area of the town, is one of four stations operated by the Town of Greeneville.
For more information on the Greeneville Fire Department, visit www.greenevilletn.gov or www.facebook.com/GreenevilleFireDepartment.