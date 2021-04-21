Greeneville Town Administrator Todd Smith is to begin discussion with the Greeneville Energy Authority about the feasibility of the town purchasing what has long been the Greeneville Light & Power System building, should the power company choose to move its offices elsewhere.
The authorization, given Tuesday by action of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in regular session, is simply to begin discussion of the idea to see if it looks promising.
The power company already owns property along Highway 11E used for warehousing and so on, and informal discussion of creating a new headquarters on that property has been floated. Should the power company vacate its longtime main offices near the town hall, Mayor W.T. Daniels and others say the city might wish to purchase the building and move Greeneville’s administrative offices into it, leaving town hall with space to expand overcrowded police department offices.
Smith is to begin the exploratory discussion with the power company and keep the town board updated.
The board also discussed at length options for developing downtown parking space in the area known as Crow Foot Alley. The need for parking expansion is anticipated as improvement of Depot Street and its surrounding area moves forward.
A representative of the Vaughn & Melton civil engineering firm presented three options to the board for possible ways the alley area could be developed for parking, and after lengthy discussion the aldermen opted to ask for further study of what they called the “minimalist” option. That option, focused on “surface parking” bays rather than more complex multi-level parking, would be less expensive initially than the other two options aired.
That option is to be explored and refined further by engineers for more detailed presentation at a later meeting.
In other action, the mayor and aldermen approved a $400 scholarship for Tim Bowman, athletic director of the Parks & Recreation Department who has been working toward a degree, approved routine signage requests related to an upcoming charitable yard sale at Greeneville Adventist Academy and to the town’s Iris Festival, and approved on second reading a minor amendment of the city code to allow the assistant to the city administrator also to serve as the town’s director of occupational safety and health.
The board also approved a rezoning change from medium density residential zoning to high impact use zoning for property at the southwest quadrant of the intersection of Old Stage Road and Rufe Taylor Road, the location of the Greeneville Iron & Metal company.
At the opening of the meeting, several members of the state champion Greeneville High School men's basketball team, along with Coach Brad Woolsey, received a congratulatory sign from the city and placed their signatures on a similar sign to be hung in the mayor’s office in town hall.