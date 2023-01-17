The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed the potential sale of a property in the Hardin Industrial Park during its meeting Tuesday.
The board considered an offer from R Enterprises LLC to purchase a 20-acre parcel in Hardin Industrial Park across from Crenlo Engineered Cabs, but took no action.
R Enterprises is offering to purchase the land from the Town of Greeneville outright at a cost of $5,000 per acre, which would be about $100,000 total.
In its offer, R Enterprises has requested no deferral or reduction of property taxes until performance. R Enterprises also requested no funding from the town or state.
If the purchase of the land were to be approved, R Enterprises proposes to erect its first building on the property in 2023.
R Enterprises is an ambulance chassis remounting and remanufacturing company that was founded in 2017.
The board did not accept or decline the offer, rather it approved a motion to allow City Administrator Todd Smith and Greene County Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor to negotiate a "fair and equitable" agreement with the company on the purchase of the property.
R Enterprises owner and founder Jay Roths told the board that the company has been on a growth trend.
The company remanufactured one ambulance in 2017, and remanufactured 20 in 2022, according to Roths. The company already has 24 ambulances ordered for 2023.
"We need land, we need a building and we need it quickly," Roths said.
Currently, R Enterprises employs 16 people. Roths said that if the site is purchased and a new building constructed, the company's workforce would grow to 25 or 30 people in the near term and 55 to 60 employees in five to 10 years.
The company is looking to build a 120,000-square-foot building in six phases. In the first phase of construction, a 20,000-square-foot building would be constructed.
R Enterprises is currently located "about a mile or so away" from the industrial park site, according to Roths.
Roths said that the company's current facility is not large enough for the company to "optimize operations" or "employ more people."
The board was supportive of the idea of the company staying in Greeneville and the company's mission. The board also liked the idea of filling vacant space in the industrial park.
Smith told the board that the site at Hardin Industrial Park had sat "empty for 20 plus years." Smith told the board that grading work was completed at the industrial park through the help of a grant about six years ago.
"It's just a fabulous way to reuse and produce based on people's needs, and I thank you for your vision," Alderwoman Ginny Kidwell said.
"This is a great opportunity to help foster a small business in our community," Alderwoman Kristin Girton said.
Alderman Tim Teague also supported the company's efforts, but wanted to ensure the purchase price was fair based on the funding that the town has previously put into the site.
"I just hate to give it away," Teague said.
Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty voiced his hope that a purchase price between the town and company could be agreed upon.
"These guys are going to be successful wherever they are," Doty said.
Doty requested that the purchase price formulated between R Enterprises and Smith and Taylor be brought before the board in February for consideration.
FIRE TRUCK PURCHASE
The board approved a resolution for Smith and the Greeneville Fire Department to purchase a used fire truck for $595,000. The purchase will be made if the truck is still available from the seller.
Greeneville Fire Chief Allen Shipley told the board that the department's reserve trucks have had mechanical issues and that they are 1984 and 1985 model years.
He noted that a 1991 model year ladder truck is also experiencing mechanical issues, and that it would cost $30,000 to $40,000 to repair the ladder apparatus.
"We've been kinda trying to band-aid things and keep things rolling," Shipley said.
The Fire Department is currently waiting on the delivery of a new fire truck purchased in Dec. 2021.
Shipley told the board that the wait for new fire engines is now 36-40 months.
"It looks like we're looking at needing to get something used just to fill in the gaps," Shipley said.
The board approved the purchase of a 2019 model year used fire engine with about 9,000 miles on it.
The fire truck is currently at a volunteer department in West Virginia that needed a truck in a pinch, according to Shipley. That department is now selling the truck after receiving a grant to purchase a new truck.
Shipley said the used truck would be a front line truck and replace Engine 2. Engine 2 would then go into reserve to fill gaps in that line of trucks.
The board also approved a resolution for Smith to apply for a United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Grant to help pay for some of the cost of the new fire truck. The grant would fund $50,000 of the purchase of the truck if awarded.
The board also approved a resolution to purchase eight vehicles currently leased through Enterprise Fleet Management.
The purchase total is $69,475 for the eight vehicles.
Currently, the Parks and Recreation Department is using five trucks while the Police, Public Works and Building departments are each using one of the leased vehicles.
The board also approved a resolution to apply for a competitive Community Block Grant of up to $630,000 for sidewalk replacements throughout the Town of Greeneville. The grant funding is federal funding distributed by the state, and the town would be responsible for a 14% match if awarded any funding.
The Town of Greeneville Beer Board met briefly after the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The Beer Board approved an application for on-premises consumption at Biggies Deli at 1720 W. Main Street.