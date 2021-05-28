The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Board Room at at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
Included on the board’s agenda are consideration on first reading of the annual budget and tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year; an application for a parade permit; a special event sign request; a resolution for the Greeneville Fire Department to accept, administer and amend the Tennessee VW Settlement EMT Medium and Large Truck Grant; an appointment to the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission; and reappointments to the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, Greeneville Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and Roby Adult Center Advisory Board.