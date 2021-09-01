The Greeneville Water Commission approved the purchase of a new sewer camera Tuesday that should save time and make projects less disruptive to traffic.
The camera will be used for evaluating sewer lines and for efficient pipe patching. It will replace a camera that has been malfunctioning recently.
“We have two cameras right now, one for sewer lines and one for pipe patching,” Water Commission Superintendent Laura White said. “Right now we are sending the old one off for repairs more than we are using it.”
The new camera will replace the old camera when it arrives, however the water commission will keep the old camera as a backup option when needed.
The camera will be purchased from Rodders and Jets Supply Company for a price of $16,090. According to White, this price is 40% less than similar cameras that perform the same duties.
The Water Commission will be able to use the new camera as a sewer camera and for pipe patching. The camera can pan, tilt and zoom, making it useful for both types of operation.
The use of a camera allows the Water Commission to work more efficiently, and with less disruption to street traffic.
“It’s amazing the subterranean work we can do with these cameras, and we don’t have to dig up the street or dig up people’s lawns,” Water Commissioner Joe Waggoner said.
According to White, the camera helps work crews find and patch pipe leaks without having to dig up an entire area of street searching for the leak. Instead, the crews can use the camera underground to pinpoint exactly where the leak is, and then the crews only have to excavate the street and disrupt traffic in the small spot where the leak is found rather than tearing up a large area of road.
The cameras can also save days of work for crews and days of inconvenience for Greeneville motorists. Since the cameras streamline the work process and help crews operate more efficiently, White believes that working with the cameras can potentially save the Water Commission three or four days of work in their projects downtown.
The camera not only helps with pipe patching, but can also can be used for routine sewer line checks. The Water Commission is required to check the status of and evaluate at least 10% of its sewer lines each year. The new camera will help the Water Commission in that annual process.
The Water Commission is also continuing to prepare for the Depot Street revitalization project downtown.
“We’ve got a lot going on right now,” White said.
The Water Commission has been in the process of preparing lines for the replacement of the street culvert for Depot Street project.
The Water Commission has also been in contact with North Greene Utilities and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison about the possibility of selling water to North Greene Utilities. According to White, North Greene Utilities has its own older membrane water plant, which gets its water out of Lick Creek, but has been having some maintenance issues with it. The Water Commission would supplement North Greene Utilities water once a contract is signed.