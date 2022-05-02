The Greeneville Water Commission and partners throughout North America kicked off Drinking Water Week on Monday, which emphasizes the different ways tap water is integral to daily life.
Drinking Water Week ends Saturday.
The Greeneville Water Commission is observing Drinking Water Week by recognizing the vital role tap water plays in daily life, the infrastructure that is required to carry it to and from homes and businesses, and the critical work that water professionals accomplish around the clock to ensure the delivery of quality tap water.
"The Greeneville Water Commission is passionate about providing safe and efficient water and sewer service to our community," Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White said. "We realize how important these services are to our vitality and growth."
“Tap water plays an integral role in meeting our daily health, hygiene and hydration needs,” American Water Works Association CEO David LaFrance said in a press release. “Water sector professionals, the infrastructure they work to design, create and maintain and the treatment process all work in harmony to ensure safe tap water is there when you need it.
To commemorate the week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools and others throughout North America and beyond are encouraging consumers to learn more about the importance of water services and water infrastructure, especially in times of crisis.