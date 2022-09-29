The Greeneville Water Commission unanimously recommended water and sewer tap fee increases during its meeting Tuesday morning.
The recommendation to increase tap fees will go before the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen to be considered for final approval. The increase will be subject to a public hearing at a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting and two readings before it can be considered for final approval.
The recommended increase would raise tap fees on water and sewer both inside the city limits of Greeneville and outside the city limits.
The current cost of a three-quarter-inch water tap, which is what most residential customers purchase, is $800, and a sewer tap is $1,000 for those living inside the city limits of Greeneville. Customers must also pay the cost of any asphalt or concrete needed.
Those fees could be going up $1,000 each.
The Water Commission recommended that the fee for a water tap be increased to $1,800 and the fee for a sewer tap be increased to $2,000.
For those outside the city limits, the current cost is $1,600 for a water tap and $2,000 for a sewer tap. It was recommended that those fees also be raised to $2,300 for a water tap and $2,500 for a sewer tap.
A dramatic rise in the price of materials is driving the possible fee increases, according to Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White.
“This is due to the continued increase in material costs mainly,” White said. “Everything has just gone up so much.”
White said that the Water Commission would not be making a profit on tap fees even if the increase were to be approved by the Board of Mayor and Alderman.
“We’re still not going to break even on this,” White said.
White said that the last time a tap fee increase was authorized was 2008.
OTHER BUSINESS
A new 150-home housing development could be coming to a property along Hal Henard Road and West Andrew Johnson Highway.
During the Water Commission’s meeting Tuesday, the board heard that a developer was looking at purchasing the property, but wanted to know if it would have sewer access and if the Greeneville Water Commission had the capacity to serve 150 homes in the area.
The property is already located within the Town of Greeneville, having been annexed in 2008, according to White, so it did not require board approval for hooking up to sewer service.
White said that she was going to write a letter to the developer to inform them that the Greeneville Water Commission does have the capacity to serve the possible development if it were to come to fruition.
The Water Commission voted 2-1 to allow the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department to hook up to the Greeneville Water Commission’s sewer system at the location of their new fire station which is now under construction.
Water Commissioner Joe Waggoner voted against allowing the connection.
The station is located outside the city limits of Greeneville. Therefore, the board had to be approached for permission, according to White.
The approved connection will include a 500-foot extension from the existing sewer line to the new fire hall. The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will cover all costs associated with making the connection.
“They will pay for installing the extension and everything to do with it. We just had to give them permission to do it,” White said.
The Water Commission also unanimously accepted a $1.6 million bid from Frizzell Construction Company for a wastewater screw press.
The Water Commission received three bids for the project. The two other bids were from Cumby Construction for $2 million and Morgan Contracting for $2.5 million.
Frizzell Construction Company operates out of Bristol, Tennessee.
White is hopeful that construction on the screw press will begin near the end of October.
“It’s like everything else with waiting on materials. They are thinking they will get the materials they need by the end of October,” White said.
The screw press is a portion of a larger $3.6 million project that includes a pole barn that will help the Greeneville Water Commission better manage its solid waste, according to White.
The screw press will replace aging centrifuges that have met the end of their service life.
The new screw press will also make the waste easier to handle and to dispose of as fertilizer.
Currently, processed waste at the treatment plant can only be used on crops that are not meant for human consumption, but that will change with installation of the new screw press system.
“The screw press squeezes all the water out and makes it like a dry cake. That material then goes and gets lime and sulfamic acid added to it. That takes out all the harmful pathogens and basically turns it into lime. Then it can be used on any crop. It’s more environmentally friendly and will be good for farmers,” White said.
Previously, in the winter months solid waste had to be stored in “digesters” because the material could not be spread in the wintertime and there was not an adequate storage option. Now, the screw press will be able to run year-round, with processed materials being stored in the new pole barn once it is constructed. It can then be taken from the pole barn and spread on fields.
“It will help keep solids down at the plant,” White said. “It will be a benefit.”