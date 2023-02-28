The Greeneville Water Commission will soon commence numerous improvement projects within its water and sewer system using $2.3 million in grant funding it recently received.
The Greeneville Water Commission received a $2.3 million grant through American Rescue Plan funds applied for through the Town of Greeneville.
The funds require no match from the Water Commission.
Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White told the Water Commission board on Tuesday morning that projects utilizing the new funding will be getting underway soon.
Out of the $2.3 million, approximately $1 million will be used to purchase and install a new generator at the Water Commission's water treatment plant on Buckingham Road.
"The generator we have there now does not power the entire water treatment plant," White said.
Therefore, if there were to be an electrical outage of some kind, only part of the water treatment plant could stay online.
White said that a new generator will be installed at the plant that will be able to power the whole facility, while the generator that is there currently will be transferred to the smaller wastewater treatment plant on Old Asheville Highway. The generator will be able to be used effectively at that location, according to White.
Another $1 million of the grant funding will go to various sewer rehabilitation projects throughout the Water Commission's system.
The Water Commission has been working to upgrade and rehabilitate its aging sewer system over the past few years.
"We have several areas where we can do sewer rehab. It's one of those never-ending things," White said.
About $150,000 of the grant will be used to replace and move a waterline near the location of the new Boys & Girls Club facility.
The line will be moved toward Hal Henard School to provide more space for the Boys & Girls Club and for the Parks and Recreation Department to utilize. The new line will also be easier for crews to access and for Parks and Recreation to access if more water taps are needed.
"We have had some waterline breaks in that line that we have had to repair more than once. It needs to be replaced, and moving it closer to Hal Henard gives us the opportunity to replace the line and helps the Boys & Girls Club and helps Parks and Recreation if they want to add another ballfield down there with good water access," White said.
White said that the remaining $100,000 to $150,000 in grant funds will be used by the Town of Greeneville and Water Commission to create a survey of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property for water and sewer lines.
The projects using the funding will be getting underway soon.
"We've got the money coming, and we are going to go ahead and start the projects now," White said.
The grant comes in the form of a reimbursable grant, meaning that the Water Commission will expend funds first for the projects and then be reimbursed by the grant funding.
The Water Commission has also applied for a $3 million matching grant through the Economic Development Administration. The grant, if awarded, will be a $1.5 million grant matched with $1.5 million in funding from the Greeneville Water Commission.
The funding would be used to to replace a long length of sewer line that runs from Snapps Ferry Road underneath the 11E Bypass to around the area of the Greeneville Commons shopping center.
The line is buried about 20 to 30 feet deep as it runs under parking lots and the four-lane highway.
White said the line has had several issues with overflows and likely has a "sag" in it somewhere along its path. Crews have done their best to address issues with the line, but replacement is now necessary.
"It's going to be expensive, but it needs to be done," Assistant Superintendent Eric Frye said.