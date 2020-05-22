The Greeneville Water Commission will consider approval of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget when it meets Tuesday.
The meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. at the office at 516 N. Main St.
On the agenda is consideration of the budget for next fiscal year and purchase of a truck for the maintenance shop.
The commission will also consider a policy regarding extension of sewer service beyond the Greeneville corporate boundaries.
Greeneville Water Superintendent Laura White and City Administrator Todd Smith were asked to work together to draft a policy providing guidelines for sewer service projects outside the corporate limits by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen earlier this month.
The request came after two requests for sewer service were made to the city in the past few months. One request for an extension to the Clyde Austin 4-H Center was approved in April. Action has not yet been taken by the town on a request from a private developer to extend sewer service to a planned subdivision in the Tusculum area.