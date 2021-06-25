The Greeneville Water Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Water Commission office at 516 N. Main Street.
The meeting will include a moment of appreciation for retiree David Ricker.
Also on the agenda:
- Rick Kirby will present the engineering for the Screw Press Project at the wastewater plant.
- The board will discuss replacement of the pump station on West Irish Street.
- The board will consider a bid for the Water Commission’s part of the work for the Depot Street revitalization project.