The Environmental Protection Agency has requested that public water systems inventory the lines in their systems for compliance with new lead and copper regulations.
In their next bill, customers will receive a survey to be completed and returned to the Greeneville Water Commission, according to a news release.
This survey will assist the Greeneville Water Commission with the inventory requirement from the EPA.
Water Commission Superintendent Laura White says that special drawings will be held for those who return the survey. Each of the drawing winners will have their water bill paid for a month, according to the news release.
“We would appreciate your assistance in returning the survey. To show our appreciation, we will do three drawings for a ‘your water bill is on us’ at the beginning of June. Thank you for your assistance,” White said in the news release.