The Greenville Water Commission Board voted to pay half of the $8,000 cost of the new fire sprinkler lines that will be installed on Depot Street as a part of the Depot Street revitalization project.
Property owners will pay the other half of the cost, and also sign an agreement that makes them responsible for hiring a private sprinkler contractor to bring the lines into their buildings.
Therefore, the Water Commission will pay $4,000 for each sprinkler line tap installed and the property owners will each pay $4,000 for a tap for their building. Property owners will also be responsible for a $500 tap fee to be paid to the Water Commission.
The matter was decided at a crowded Greeneville Water Commission Board meeting Tuesday, as property owners, Greeneville government officials, and members of the Greeneville Water Commission discussed the issue.
According to Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White, it was imperative that Water Commission and property owners be able to move forward with a decision because if the lines were put in after the renewal project was completed it would require the new streets and sidewalks to be torn up to install the lines.
During the meeting, property owner Scott Niswonger said that a fire sprinkler line tap in Johnson City and Morristown both cost $3,500.
“To a layman it looks like there hasn’t been enough due diligence done on the accepted bid,” Niswonger said.
The accepted bid on the project was from Portland Utilities Construction.
White said she was aware of Johnson City’s prices, and that Johnson City is losing money on every tap installed.
According to White, the last fire line tap the Water Commission installed cost $6,500.
One option floated by the board was to have property owners pay half of the $8,000 cost up front, and then allow them to pay the rest of the cost over a 24 month payment period with no interest.
However, property owners continued to push for a different agreement.
“The question is will the Water Commission go out on a limb to help us out here,” Niswonger asked the commission board.
Water Commissioner Doug DeBusk said the board should do that.
“I think it is time to move forward. We have around $190,000 left in our Developers Agreement Budget, and I want to use it to help these property owners out and get this project going,” DeBusk said.
According to White, the Developers Agreement Budget is budgeted for $250,000 each year. The fund is used to help pay for materials for developers each year.
Water Commission Board Chairman Johnny Honeycutt agreed with DeBusk.
“I am 100% for what we’re doing downtown and I think we should help with that if we can,” Honeycutt said.
The agreement was then reached that the Water Commission would cover half the cost of the fire line taps as long as property owners signed an agreement to pay the other half and have a private contractor run the lines into their buildings after the Water Commission installs the taps 3 feet from the buildings. The Water Commission also committed to trying to find grant funding it could apply for to help reimburse its share of the cost. The property owners could also apply for grant funding to help get reimbursed for their share of the cost as well.
Water Commissioner Joe Waggoner disapproved of the agreement. He argued the Water Commission had already given away too much money and spent enough on the Depot Street project.
The agreement was approved by the Water Commission Board by a 2-1 vote. Honeycutt and DeBusk supported the agreement, while Waggoner opposed it.
According to Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport, any property owners on Depot Street who have questions about the revitalization project, especially regarding fire line connections, should contact Vaughn and Melton’s Engagement Specialist Zack Levine by e-mail at zslevine@vaughnmetlon.com.
“I think this was a good thing and we need to keep working in a positive direction,” Honeycutt said after the meeting.
Niswonger also praised the work of the Water Commission and its board.
“I would like to thank the commissioners and Laura and Eric. They have done a great job in heated moments keeping their composure and answering a million questions through all this,” Niswonger said.
Eric Frye is the assistant superintendent of the Greeneville Water Commission.
Greene County Partnership CEO Jeff Taylor was also happy with the outcome of the meeting.
“It is good to see Greenville working together to be a better more progressive community. What a great day for Greene County!” Taylor said.