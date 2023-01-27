Greeneville Water Commission Will Meet Tuesday Jan 27, 2023 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Water Commission board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Greeneville Water Commission office, 516 N. Main St.The commission board will discuss increasing its budget for meter dials and hear updates on ongoing Water Commission projects. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Job Market Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman Enters Reckless Homicide Plea In Fentanyl Overdose Case Town Files Response To Former Assistant Police Chief Lawsuit Frye, Roderick Shine As Buffs, Rebels Split Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store MASSEY: The Greene County Jail Siege