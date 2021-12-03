Main Street: Greeneville’s Christmas in Downtown celebration returned Friday evening with what Main Street Executive Director Jann Mirkov said appeared to be record attendance.
The in-person aspects of the annual downtown community Christmas celebration were called off in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Families and community members of all ages gathered on Main Street once again Friday evening for a packed program of music, the annual tree lighting, hayrides with Santa and more. Many downtown attractions and sites kept their doors open later than typical for the Christmas crowd, and church sanctuaries were also opened for self-guided tours as part of the new-this-year Southern Sanctuaries event, coordinated by the Greene County Partnership Tourism Task Force.
Fourth- and fifth-graders in the Tusculum View Elementary School Chorus kicked off the evening with holiday songs performed on a festive float parked in front of the Capitol Theatre. The students were joined by members of the crowd in singing Silent Night before Santa arrived for the tree lighting.
Chuckey-Doak Middle School, EastView Elementary School and carolers from the Greeneville Theatre Guild also provided music.
While many of the children attending the event said their Christmas-related excitement centered around snow, Santa and gingerbread cookies, after missing out on the typical festivities last year, many of those gathered Friday said they were thrilled to be back out.
Mirkov of Main Street: Greeneville said the crowd gathered looked to be the biggest yet for Christmas in Downtown.
“I have been doing this 14 years, and I have never seen a crowd like this,” she said.
“It’s always nice that they do this especially for the kids, and this feels more involved after COVID,” said Brittany Oliver, who was out on Main Street with her younger children as they watched her older children perform with the Tusculum View Chorus.
“I think this is a really good thing, and it’s especially exciting with downtown being revamped. It looks gorgeous,” said Brooke Travis.
“This has been great. The hay ride was a hit, the tree lighting was great, and it is just really wonderful to see the smiles on all the kids’ faces. We are glad to be here,” said Rosemary Murphy, who stopped at Tipton’s Cafe for a bite to eat after the tree lighting. She said it was her and her husband’s first Christmas in Downtown Greeneville celebration, since they are recent transplants to Greeneville from Florida.
“I need a little Christmas right this very minute, so that’s why I’m here,” said Zach Gass, who was among a small group of carolers from the Greeneville Theatre Guild.
“Our local traditions are back in full swing, and it is wonderful to see all these families and the community gathered together,” said Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor. “Main Street: Greeneville and the Public Works department always do a great job, and it’s just great to get together and enjoy life again.”
“We’ve been shut up and shut down, so it’s good to be back,” said Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
“This is a wonderful gathering downtown. It does my heart well to see so many people celebrating after being cooped up. Everyone is just joyous to share the holiday cheer,” said State Rep. David Hawk, who attended with his daughters, who sang with the EastView Chorus.
With the community tree lit and holiday decorations bringing festive cheer to downtown, the Christmas celebrations will continue this weekend with the Greeneville Christmas parade, themed “Christmas Through The Decades” this year. The parade will tour through downtown beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday.