The theft of a car in North Carolina has led to charges for a Greeneville woman.
Carla E. Miller, 414 W. Irish St., was charged on Friday with being a fugitive from justice in connection with a warrant for theft of a motor vehicle from the Taylorsville, North Carolina, Police Department, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
Local authorities went to Greeneville Community Hospital East to speak to Miller about a possible stolen vehicle after the Taylorsville Police Department alerted local law enforcement it had received a report she was at the hospital.
Officers found Miller in the parking lot of the hospital, and she told them that she had been brought to the hospital from a house off Asheville Highway, the report stated.
After checking with the Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Service about where they had gone to transport Miller to the hospital, officers went to a residence on Sunrise Drive and found the 2005 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taylorsville, according to the report.
Officers transported Miller to the residence to check on her dog. There, officers confirmed the arrest warrant for Miller and took her into custody to be held for the Taylorsville authorities, and they recovered the vehicle.
Greene County Animal Control was called to take the dog.