A Greeneville woman died in a two-vehicle crash about 10:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Andrew Johnson Highway and Emerald Road in Mosheim.
Zephie Brantley, 60, was southbound on Emerald Road in a 2007 Ford Taurus and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto West Andrew Johnson Highway when the crash occurred, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
Brantley pulled into the path of an oncoming 2008 Mercury Mariner sport utility vehicle driven by 60-year-old William Dobbs, of Afton.
Dobbs and a passenger, 70-year-old Thelma Dobbs, of Afton, both suffered injuries in the crash in the 6700 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, near the Quick Stop Market.
William and Thelma Dobbs were taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a local hospital. Their conditions were not available Friday evening.
Brantley was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt, as was William Dobbs.
Use of safety restraints would not have made a difference in the outcome of the collision, the investigating trooper wrote in the preliminary crash report.
No charges were filed. A final crash report is pending.