A Greeneville woman was injured when the car she was driving went down and embankment on Interstate 81 and caught fire Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported.
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. near the 19 mile marker on the northbound side of the interstate.
According to the report:
Sarah L. Massey, 41, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent in the left lane while a second vehicle was traveling beside her in the right lane.
The second vehicle changed lanes, and Massey swerved to avoid contact. Her Hyuandai went off the left side of the road, struck the end of a guardrail and continued down an embankment.
The Hyundai came to an “uncontrolled final rest in the median, facing south” before it became “engulfed in flames.”
Mosheim firefighters extinguished the blaze.
The report did not specify the nature or extent of Massey’s injuries.
No details were available about the second car involved, and it did not make contact with the Hyundai, according to the report. The second vehicle left the scene, continuing north.
An investigation continues, with charges possible pending the outcome.