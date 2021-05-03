A Greeneville woman was killed in a two-vehicle, head-on collision about 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 10100 block of Asheville Highway.
The victim is identified as 50-year-old Tessia A. Bledsoe by the Tennessee Highway Patrol .
The driver of the other vehicle, 57-year-old William Kiser, suffered injuries, according to a THP preliminary crash report.
Kiser, of Greeneville, was southbound in a 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup truck and Bledsoe was northbound in a 1999 Ford Mustang when Kiser attempted a left-hand turn. The truck driven by Kiser turned into the path of the car driven by Bledsoe, resulting in a head-on collision.
Bledsoe was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. Use of safety restraints would not have made a difference in the outcome of the crash, according to Trooper Jeremy Downes said in the report.
Criminal charges and citations are pending, the preliminary report said.
The crash happened hear the intersection with Kelley Gap and Dyer roads.