The Town of Greeneville has announced plans for the 10th annual American Downtown celebration to be held July 4 in downtown Greeneville at the Big Spring.
Live music, food trucks, a nighttime parade, a hot dog eating contest, and a fireworks show are all part of the free family fun, which kicks off at 4 p.m. behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
The GFL Environmental main stage will feature a full lineup of local and regional artists from 4 p.m. until launch of the Andrew Johnson Bank Parade at sunset.
The theme of the Andrew Johnson Bank Parade will be “Shining Stars.”
The parade route will begin at Towne Square Shopping Center on Summer Street, launching at approximately 9:15 p.m. The parade will turn from Summer Street left onto Main Street and right onto Tusculum Boulevard, ending at Greeneville High School.
When the final parade entry arrives at GHS, the fireworks show will launch at approximately 10 p.m. from the hill behind Burley Stadium.
Organizers welcome a variety of parade entries including marching bands, floats, ATVs, classic cars and trucks, walking groups, business and commercial vehicles, pageant winners, dancing troupes, clubs, civic organizations, churches, school groups and historic re-enactors.
“We especially hope our local veterans will enter the parade, so they can be recognized and thanked for their service to our country,” said Amy Rose, Town of Greeneville public relations manager and event organizer.
There is no entry fee to participate in the parade.
Entry forms are available at Greeneville Town Hall or at www.greenevilletn.gov under “How Do I Apply.”
The deadline to enter the parade is July 1.
For more information on the parade, contact parade organizer Chan Humbert at 423-329-7400.
The celebration also plans to continue its youth art contest created in 2020 by Rose’s niece, Khloe Overbay.
The contest was created as a safe alternative to the celebration’s Kids Zone, which was cancelled in 2020 due to concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.
The theme for this year’s art contest will be “Colorful Constellations” to coincide with the parade theme of “Shining Stars.”
Thanks to sponsorship from Publix, prizes will be awarded in the following age groups: 5-7, 8-11, 12-14, and 15-18.
To enter the art contest, draw or color a representation of space, stars, galaxies, planets, or other colorful constellations and submit the artwork at the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center or via email to arose@greenevilletn.gov.
The deadline to enter the art contest is July 1.
Winners will be announced and recognized during the celebration by Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and displayed at the gazebo of the Big Spring area.
For more information on the art contest, contact Rose at 423-783-2860.
SPONSORS
There are no admission charges for the celebration due to a number of sponsorships.
According to Rose, in addition to GFL Environmental, Andrew Johnson Bank, and Publix, initial sponsors of American Downtown include: Ballad Health, First Horizon Bank, Gateway Ford, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank, Nickle Ridge Winery, Walmart Logistics, and Nanny’s Bling Boutique.
Anyone who would like to join in sponsorship should contact Rose at 423-783-2860.
More details about the entertainment lineup, kids activities, food trucks, parade, and hot dog eating contest will be announced by the town as they become available. For more information on the celebration, follow the Town of Greeneville on Facebook or visit www.greenevilletn.gov.